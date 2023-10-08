Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Kansas City feels impact of attacks on Israel

Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau American Jewish Committee, said there are no words to describe the devastation.
By Grace Smith
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau American Jewish Committee, said there are no words to describe the devastation and destruction.

“What’s happening right now is really an unspeakable tragedy,” Geller said. “Nothing prepared anybody for this; it is shocking that a surprise attack was able to be pulled off considering Israel’s strong intelligence, military intelligence, and security efforts.”

Geller said she spent the day making calls overseas, checking on loved ones in Israel, and said they’re hiding in bunkers and giving blood when they can.

“I think that shows the resilience and the spirit and character of Israel and Israelites,” Geller said.

As for now, she’s asking the community to stand up alongside Israel and its people.

“What we need to see is very strong, loud public statements of support,” Geller said. “We need to know that the rest of the community has our backs right now and that Israel has the support that it needs from the Kansas City community and beyond.”

Geller also said you can find ways to donate whatever you can.

“There’s been so many rockets fired, and buildings and homes have been destroyed, but there are also people who find themselves who have lost their husband and he is the breadwinner,” Geller said. “Or they now have funeral expenses.”

Amid the devastation, destruction, and unknowns-- she believes Israel will persevere.

“Israel is strong and will get through this; it is a strong country,” Geller said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
World in shock at overnight declaration of war, Missouri officials voice support for Israel
A display at the Lawrence Antique Mall was removed after many deemed it controversial.
Controversial display at Lawrence Antique Mall in question taken down
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Fall
Kansas City suburb named one of best in US to view fall foliage
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is at the scene of a fatal shooting.
KCPD identifies victim of shooting inside Independence Avenue business

Latest News

Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau American...
Community shows support for Israel
The battle of the seasons starts this weekend with cool conditions today, warm temps Sunday...
First Warn 5 Weather, 10/7
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is at the scene of a fatal shooting.
KCPD identifies victim of shooting inside Independence Avenue business
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
World in shock at overnight declaration of war, Missouri officials voice support for Israel