Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Trooper, KS Dept. of Wildlife save injured bald eagle on I-70

Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C posted to it’s Facebook Friday about a patriotic rescue.
Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C posted to it’s Facebook Friday about a patriotic rescue.(KHP Troop C)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C posted to it’s Facebook Friday about a patriotic rescue.

KHP trooper Lieutenant Brown and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism helped rescue an injured bald eagle on westbound I-70 in Ellsworth Co.

The team worked to carefully pick up the injured eagle. Troopers said it had a wounded wing.

The eagle was taken to a sanctuary to help with its injuries.

“Thank you for the work needed to protect our wildlife and ensure a brighter future for creatures like this bald eagle,” said Troop C.

KHP trooper and KS Wildlife & Parks work to save bald eagle on shoulder of I-70.
KHP trooper and KS Wildlife & Parks work to save bald eagle on shoulder of I-70.(KHP Troop C)

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
File: Highway hit and run, pedestrian killed
Olathe man killed following hit-and-run in Overland Park
Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers...
New Nordstrom Rack location ready to open in Kansas City metro
FILE — The lottery says the ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but missed the Powerball.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Kansas City region

Latest News

Kansas City's Rockhurst University is one of dozens of campuses that have started an A.S.K....
Kansas City-area university joins national MTV mental health challenge
Overland Park Police release traffic cam video of an SUV hitting bicycle at W. 119th Street and...
Video shows SUV hitting cyclist in Overland Park intersection
Missouri mother who shielded son from gunmen among Americans killed in Israel
Missouri mother who shielded son from gunmen among Americans killed in Israel
Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Missouri winery on the market for $7.3 million
FILE
Officer caught in suspect’s door as high-speed chase begins east of Lawrence