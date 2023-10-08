Minneapolis welcomes Travis Kelce with Mr. Pfizer billboards

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. (KCTV) - Minneapolis may love their Minnesota Vikings but they sure do know how to welcome an opposing team.

In this case, one Kansas City Chiefs tight end gets a special welcome with ‘Mr. Pfizer’ billboards. On them is a mock up of purple and blue jerseys that include Travis Kelce’s jersey number.

The Pfizer Covid-19 Instagram page posted a photo of the jersey with a caption that reads “We just might put this through R&D”.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers referred to Kelce - who was recently featured in a Pfizer commercial - as “Mr. Pfizer” while talking about the Chiefs win over the Jets, last Sunday.

Kelce was asked how he felt about the ‘nickname’ in a press conference. He said that he stands by it, stating that he got the vaccine to keep himself, his family and teammates safe.

“Yeah I stand by it, 1000 percent. And fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer,” Kelce answered.

According to an email, these billboards can be seen all across the city.

