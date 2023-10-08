Kansas City International Airport celebrates takeoff of three new, nonstop flights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fully redesigned terminal isn’t the only new thing at the Kansas City Airport– three new, direct flights to Mexico and the Caribbean officially launched on October 7.

On Saturday, travelers heading to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Los Cabos found their gates decorated with Caribbean-themed decor and were treated to live steel drum music, hula hoops, snacks and a conga line.

The festivities celebrated the inaugural departure of three new direct flights to popular vacation destinations offered by Southwest Airlines.

Justin Meyer, the Interim Director of the Kansas City Aviation Department, said that KCI is constantly working to expand its flight offerings.

“The new terminal certainly helps with that effort, [there are] more international gates and we’re starting to fill those up with these flights so we’re really pleased that Southwest Airlines is such a great partner and to see these flights going out so full today,” Meyers continued.

One couple joining in on the Caribbean-themed celebration said they see the airport’s efforts paying off for vacationers. “We have found this new airport setup to be really helpful, really functional, you know it’s made the trip and everything a lot better.”

