Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City International Airport celebrates takeoff of three new, nonstop flights

By Zoë Shriner
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fully redesigned terminal isn’t the only new thing at the Kansas City Airport– three new, direct flights to Mexico and the Caribbean officially launched on October 7.

On Saturday, travelers heading to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Los Cabos found their gates decorated with Caribbean-themed decor and were treated to live steel drum music, hula hoops, snacks and a conga line.

The festivities celebrated the inaugural departure of three new direct flights to popular vacation destinations offered by Southwest Airlines.

Justin Meyer, the Interim Director of the Kansas City Aviation Department, said that KCI is constantly working to expand its flight offerings.

“The new terminal certainly helps with that effort, [there are] more international gates and we’re starting to fill those up with these flights so we’re really pleased that Southwest Airlines is such a great partner and to see these flights going out so full today,” Meyers continued.

One couple joining in on the Caribbean-themed celebration said they see the airport’s efforts paying off for vacationers. “We have found this new airport setup to be really helpful, really functional, you know it’s made the trip and everything a lot better.”

ALSO READ: Southwest Airlines offers new nonstop flights from Kansas City to Mexico, Caribbean

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
World in shock at overnight declaration of war, Missouri officials voice support for Israel
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
A display at the Lawrence Antique Mall was removed after many deemed it controversial.
Controversial display at Lawrence Antique Mall in question taken down
Fall
Kansas City suburb named one of best in US to view fall foliage
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is at the scene of a fatal shooting.
KCPD identifies victim of shooting inside Independence Avenue business

Latest News

Kansas City International Airport celebrates takeoff of three new, nonstop flights
Turnout to Johnson County Friends of First Responders event is 'largest one yet'
The KC Bier Co Oktoberfest event ran Friday and Saturday, treating visitors to authentic German...
Kansas City's annual Oktoberfest celebration wraps up
The festival was spread throughout the Johnson County Community College.
2023 Kansas City Japan Festival at JCCC