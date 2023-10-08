Impact of attacks on Israel being felt in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau American Jewish Committee, said there are no words to describe the devastation and destruction.

“What’s happening right now is really an unspeakable tragedy,” Geller said. “Nothing prepared anybody for this; it is shocking that a surprise attack was able to be pulled off considering Israel’s strong intelligence, military intelligence, and security efforts.”

Geller said she spent the day making calls overseas, checking on loved ones in Israel, and said they’re hiding in bunkers and giving blood when they can.

“I think that shows the resilience and the spirit and character of Israel and Israelites,” Geller said.

As for now, she’s asking the community to stand up alongside Israel and its people.

“What we need to see is very strong, loud public statements of support,” Geller said. “We need to know that the rest of the community has our backs right now and that Israel has the support that it needs from the Kansas City community and beyond.”

Geller also said you can find ways to donate whatever you can.

“There’s been so many rockets fired, and buildings and homes have been destroyed, but there are also people who find themselves who have lost their husband and he is the breadwinner,” Geller said. “Or they now have funeral expenses.”

Amid the devastation, destruction, and unknowns-- she believes Israel will persevere.

“Israel is strong and will get through this; it is a strong country,” Geller said.

