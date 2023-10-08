Aging & Style
FIRST WARN THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Widespread showers Thursday, temps drop Friday

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The weather roller coaster starts today with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s today, back to the mid-60s tomorrow, then 70s by Tuesday!

The pattern stays calm today with dry and warm conditions, but it will be a bit breezy this afternoon with winds gusting up to 25mph. A dry cold front will push through tonight, pushing temperatures back below average, but they won’t stay that way. By the middle of the week, showers chances are possible Tuesday afternoon through Friday morning.

I want to first warn you about the disruptive weather that will be occurring, and you will need to dust off the umbrella for the kiddos. Right now, the models of most of the moisture staying along and north of I-70 on Wednesday. Thursday, when the front sweeps through, a line of showers and maybe a stronger storm will move through the area in the afternoon and evening. So, if you are heading to the Chiefs game on Thursday– pack a poncho! By Friday, temperatures will be much cooler by the afternoon hours only topping out in the upper 50s!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

