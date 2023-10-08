Aging & Style
FIRST WARN THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Widespread showers Thursday, falling temps on Friday

A cold front will swing through the region tonight turning winds from the northwest and sending...
A cold front will swing through the region tonight turning winds from the northwest and sending temperatures back into the low to mid 40s by early Monday.(kctv)
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
A cold front will swing through the region tonight turning winds from the northwest and sending temperatures back into the low to mid 40s by early Monday. Monday afternoon look for lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees. Warmer weather returns Tuesday into midweek as winds return from the south and southwest but a few showers and storms could form as a wave of energy pushes across the region. The best chance of rain looks to develop from a bigger storm system that arrives Thursday. Widespread rain along a cold front with a few embedded thunderstorms could push through Thursday. The timing and track of this system are still being ironed out. Depending on the track will determine just how much rain we get and the timing will determine when temperatures really cool down. It appears Friday could be the warmest in the early morning before temperatures crash throughout the day. Cooler than normal temperatures look to continue all the way into the upcoming weekend.

