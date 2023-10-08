Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce injured in Chiefs-Viking game, questionable to return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sustained an ankle injury in the first half of the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kelce quickly got up, after going down on his left foot, in an attempt to walk off the injury.

Moments later, fans could see Kelce visablly upset, throwing down his helmet on the sideline.

During the half, his left heel and ankle wrapped in bandages and he did return out to the field. However, he has not returned to play in the game.

According to the Chiefs X account, formally known as Twitter, Kelce is “questionable to return with an ankle injury”.

TE Travis Kelce is questionable to return with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/jlJtIN01do — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 8, 2023

