Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce injured in Chiefs-Viking game, questionable to return

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sustained an ankle injury in the first half of the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kelce quickly got up, after going down on his left foot, in an attempt to walk off the injury.

Moments later, fans could see Kelce visablly upset, throwing down his helmet on the sideline.

During the half, his left heel and ankle wrapped in bandages and he did return out to the field. However, he has not returned to play in the game.

According to the Chiefs X account, formally known as Twitter, Kelce is “questionable to return with an ankle injury”.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
World in shock at overnight declaration of war, Missouri officials voice support for Israel
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
A display at the Lawrence Antique Mall was removed after many deemed it controversial.
Controversial display at Lawrence Antique Mall in question taken down
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is at the scene of a fatal shooting.
KCPD identifies victim of shooting inside Independence Avenue business
Fall
Kansas City suburb named one of best in US to view fall foliage

Latest News

Pfizer jersey billboards in Minneapolis, Mn
Minneapolis welcomes Travis Kelce with “Mr. Pfizer” billboards
FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Bets on for Kelce’s facial hair and rumored romance with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce talks coming back from injury, increased popularity due to dating Taylor Swift
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘It’s fun, man’: Chief’s Travis Kelce opens up about new relationship with Taylor Swift