World in shock at overnight declaration of war, Missouri officials voice support for Israel

JERUSALEM (KCTV) - “Americans are waking up to shocking reporting and news as Israel was attacked last night,” U.S. Senator for Missouri Eric Schmitt began in a Saturday morning press release.

His statement comes as the news breaks of an overnight attack on Israel and subsequent declaration of war from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the Associated Press, “Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.” It all happened “during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, killing dozens and stunning the country.”

“Israel has every right to defend itself,” Senator Schmitt said in response.

His sentiments are joined by two other Missouri leaders- House Speaker Dean Plocher and Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden.

“As the top two elected officials in the Missouri Legislature, we strongly condemn the series of attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel today,” a joint press release stated. “These acts of violence have caused immense suffering to innocent civilians and should be seen as an act of war.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 198 people have been killed and 1,610 are wounded.

Plocher and Rowden continued in their statement: “We reiterate our unwavering support for the State of Israel and its inherent right to defend itself against acts of terrorism and aggression. The terrorists and terrorist regimes that planned and are carrying out these unprovoked and vicious acts of violence deserve swift justice at the hands of Israel and her allies, including the United States of America.”

“We are hopeful President Biden will recognize the error of his policy in recently sending $6 billion to Iran and do whatever it takes to reaffirm our strong support for Israel, both in these trying days and weeks to come and into the future.”

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

