Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

World in shock at overnight declaration of war, Missouri officials voice support for Israel

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.(AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
By KCTV5 Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (KCTV) - “Americans are waking up to shocking reporting and news as Israel was attacked last night,” U.S. Senator for Missouri Eric Schmitt began in a Saturday morning press release.

His statement comes as the news breaks of an overnight attack on Israel and subsequent declaration of war from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the Associated Press, “Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.” It all happened “during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, killing dozens and stunning the country.”

“Israel has every right to defend itself,” Senator Schmitt said in response.

His sentiments are joined by two other Missouri leaders- House Speaker Dean Plocher and Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden.

“As the top two elected officials in the Missouri Legislature, we strongly condemn the series of attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel today,” a joint press release stated. “These acts of violence have caused immense suffering to innocent civilians and should be seen as an act of war.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 198 people have been killed and 1,610 are wounded.

Plocher and Rowden continued in their statement: “We reiterate our unwavering support for the State of Israel and its inherent right to defend itself against acts of terrorism and aggression. The terrorists and terrorist regimes that planned and are carrying out these unprovoked and vicious acts of violence deserve swift justice at the hands of Israel and her allies, including the United States of America.”

“We are hopeful President Biden will recognize the error of his policy in recently sending $6 billion to Iran and do whatever it takes to reaffirm our strong support for Israel, both in these trying days and weeks to come and into the future.”

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

CONTINUE READING: Israeli military confirms that Hamas is holding Israeli soldiers and civilians captive in Gaza

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘It’s fun, man’: Chief’s Travis Kelce opens up about new relationship with Taylor Swift
File: Car into tree, Blue Springs woman killed
Car into tree, Blue Springs woman killed
Fall
Kansas City suburb named one of best in US to view fall foliage
Carousel
Popular double-decker carousel at Oak Park Mall is closing
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
KCTV5 Investigates: 23 police calls made in 2 years to home in which Zoey Felix once lived

Latest News

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Calm pattern for first half of week then turning rainy
North Kansas City High School
Football Friday Night: Scores, highlights from KC-area high school games for Oct. 6
Blue Valley Southwest, Bishop Miege, Oak Park get Friday night wins
Betting on Taylor and Travis