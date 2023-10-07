Aging & Style
Rising above limb loss: Bilateral above-knee come to KC for unique bootcamp

By Brad Stephens and Matt Kline
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National World War I Museum and Memorial has seen a lot of action this year: a Super Bowl parade, the NFL Draft, a big Fourth of July Celebration. But none are as inspiring as what is happening there this weekend.

The steps of the Memorial are serving as a training ground for 35 people living with double above-knee limb loss.

The event is Hanger Clinic’s BAKA Bootcamp.

People from across the United States are in for the camp for mobility training and much more.

“What we’re looking to do is to make their world larger,” Hanger Clinic manager Matthew Luetke said. “We want everyone to be able to feel like they can go up into their environment.”

