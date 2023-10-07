KU tips off basketball season with Late Night in the Phog

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Friday marked the unofficial start to college basketball at the University of Kansas.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams hit the floor at Allen Fieldhouse for the first time of the 2023-24 season for “Late Night in the Phog.”

The event has become a tradition at KU. Jayhawks fans used to basketball excellence waited for hours in line to be the first ones in the building.

“I’m a huge KU fan,” said Charles Dilliehunt III, a grad student at KU. “I wasn’t able to be part of a camping group for this event, so I was like, ‘I [have to] get here first.’”

Fans were excited to see the new-look men’s and women’s KU basketball teams, as well as see men’s head coach Bill Self back on the sideline.

“It’s a good way to start the season,” said Rudy Fleshman. “I like to see the new players, see what they look like on the court, and make a determination on how much they are going to play.”

Not many schools could fill a 16,300-seat arena with their first basketball practice of the season – but, then again, not many schools are four-time NCAA national champions.

“It’s really cool. It shows that there is a lot of school spirit here,” said a KU freshman attending “Late Night” for the first time.

“It’s so fun!” added another. “I’m so glad I chose KU!”

The event also drew some fans new to the Big 12. Fans of the UCF Golden Knights, who play KU in football on Saturday, wanted to see what the “Phog” was all about.

“I love this. This is a great atmosphere,” said Mike Napoli. “It’s so exciting to be in the Big 12.”

KU’s men’s basketball team opens the season on Nov. 6. The Jayhawks will host North Carolina Central in the season opener.

