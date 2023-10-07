KCPD reports shooting homicide inside business on Independence Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is at the scene of a homicide.

Just after noon on Saturday, KCPD was dispatched to a business in the 2700 block of Independence on reports of a fatal shooting.

According to KCPD, when officers entered the business, they found an unresponsive adult male with gunshot wounds. The man was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. His identity has not yet been released.

A preliminary investigation showed that the victim and person of interest in the shooting were both inside the business when an interaction led to shots being fired.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are searching for and interviewing witnesses of the shooting. No additional persons of interest have been identified at this time.

We are working with Partners for Peace in all our homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

