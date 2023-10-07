Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD identifies victim of shooting inside Independence Avenue business

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is at the scene of a fatal shooting.
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is at the scene of a fatal shooting.(Northern News Now)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was at the scene of a homicide Saturday afternoon.

Just after noon, officers were dispatched to a business in the 2700 block of Independence on reports of a fatal shooting.

According to KCPD, when officers entered the business, they found an unresponsive adult male with gunshot wounds. The man was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. He has since been identified as 42-year-old Broderick A. Brown.

A preliminary investigation showed that the victim and person of interest in the shooting were both inside the business when an interaction led to shots being fired.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are searching for and interviewing witnesses of the shooting. No additional persons of interest have been identified at this time.

We are working with Partners for Peace in all our homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

KCPD

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
World in shock at overnight declaration of war, Missouri officials voice support for Israel
A display at the Lawrence Antique Mall was removed after many deemed it controversial.
Controversial display at Lawrence Antique Mall in question taken down
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Fall
Kansas City suburb named one of best in US to view fall foliage

Latest News

Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau American...
‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Kansas City feels impact of attacks on Israel
Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau American...
Community shows support for Israel
The battle of the seasons starts this weekend with cool conditions today, warm temps Sunday...
First Warn 5 Weather, 10/7
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
World in shock at overnight declaration of war, Missouri officials voice support for Israel