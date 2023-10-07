FIRST WARN FORECAST: Sunday will give warmer temps before week full of showers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The battle of the seasons starts this weekend with cool conditions today, warm temps Sunday then repeat. Temperatures overnight will not be as chilly dipping into the middle 40s. Sunday winds will turn from the west and south allowing warmer air to flow into the area, which means the mid-70s are back! Sunday, the chief’s forecast looks great for some BBQing or grilling with temps in the mid-70s! The pattern remains calm through the weekend and the beginning of next week; however, the pattern looks active for the middle to end of next week with shower and storm potential as the seasons try to full transition into fall. Right now, we could see a few showers Tuesday afternoon but the better chances for widespread showers is Wednesday and Thursday. Behind these front temperatures will drop back into the 50s!

