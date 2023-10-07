Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Frost advisory in effect Saturday morning

By Alena Lee
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Breezy northwest winds relax this evening into the overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s by daybreak on Saturday. Air this cold hasn’t been felt since early May, but it will not be anywhere near records. The record low for October 7th is 26 degrees set back in 2012. We do have a Frost Advisory that will go into effect at 3:00 a.m. and last until 9:00 a.m. Saturday as some area temperatures could be in the mid-30s leading to the development of frost.

Temperatures will rebound into the low 60s by the afternoon. Sunday gets warmer already with highs back in the 70s, but another front looks to swing through at night. This might bring a slight cooldown on Monday, but this is what you can expect for the next week. There looks to be a bigger storm system that could return mid to late next week bringing a decent chance of rain and another quick shot of cooler air.

