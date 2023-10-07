FIRST WARN FORECAST: Calm pattern for first half of week then turning rainy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today will truly feel like fall as temperatures are 10-15 degrees below normal! You will need a jacket throughout today and tonight as temperatures will remain chilly until Sunday afternoon when they rebound to about average. If you are heading out to Oktoberfest, temperatures remain in the 50s until this afternoon as they peak at 62 degrees.

Sunday, the Chief’s forecast looks great for some BBQing or grilling with temps in the mid-70s! The pattern remains calm through the weekend and the beginning of next week; however, the pattern looks active for the middle to end of next week with shower and storm potential as the seasons try to fully transition into fall. Right now, we could see a few showers on Tuesday afternoon, but the better chances for widespread showers are Wednesday and Thursday. Behind these front temperatures will drop back into the 50s!

