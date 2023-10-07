Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Calm pattern for first half of week then turning rainy

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today will truly feel like fall as temperatures are 10-15 degrees below normal! You will need a jacket throughout today and tonight as temperatures will remain chilly until Sunday afternoon when they rebound to about average. If you are heading out to Oktoberfest, temperatures remain in the 50s until this afternoon as they peak at 62 degrees.

Sunday, the Chief’s forecast looks great for some BBQing or grilling with temps in the mid-70s! The pattern remains calm through the weekend and the beginning of next week; however, the pattern looks active for the middle to end of next week with shower and storm potential as the seasons try to fully transition into fall. Right now, we could see a few showers on Tuesday afternoon, but the better chances for widespread showers are Wednesday and Thursday. Behind these front temperatures will drop back into the 50s!

Low temperatures forecasted for Saturday morning lead to a frost advisory.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Frost advisory in effect Saturday morning
Early Taste of Winter?
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold air hits the metro Friday with frost advisories moving in Saturday morning
