Bets on for Kelce’s facial hair and rumored romance with Taylor Swift

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The buzz over the Chiefs’ star tight end cavorting with what might be the world’s biggest pop stars has officially turned into a betting game.

An international sportsbook that’s not licensed in Kansas provided the odds on a list of prop bets that ranged from the obvious to the absurd. You might not be able to bet on them, but you can have fun debating them. KCTV5 did just that with customers and staff at the Rally House on the Country Club Plaza.

Taylor Swift was photographed at the last Chiefs game and the one before that. So, one obvious prop bet is whether she’ll be at the next one.

Another prop bet involves commercials. Kelce has plenty, usually alongside Patrick Mahomes. The prop bet asks, “Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear together in a commercial or advertisement before or during Super Bowl LVIII?”

“Yes,” said Rally House employee Matt Retland. “I think they’re messing up if they don’t.”

The odds are on no. That was nine-year-old Judah Fulton’s pick because he expects the pair to stay private about whether they are just besties or boos.

“It would look like it’s a thing,” said Judah. “And then everybody will be saying, ‘Aww, they’re dating.’ And then, if they’re not, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift would be like, ‘We’re not dating. Stop saying that.’”

It’s not all about couple stuff. There’s also a prop bet on Kelce’s facial hair. He entered this season sporting a much-discussed mustache. Which facial hair style, the bet asks, will he be sporting on Oct. 31. That gives him some time to grow it out.

Odds, from top to bottom, are mustache, full beard, goatee, Van Dyke beard, mutton chops or Fu Manchu.

“Ooh. I’m gonna’ go goatee,” said Retland. “Hopefully. Goatee.”

“Muttonchops. That would be the best,” said Tina Stewart.

One Chiefs fan wished for an option not on the list.

“Can I say handlebar mustache?” asked Ben Stewart.

Another bet asks what British tabloid The Daily Mirror will give as a moniker for the pair. Think couple names like Brangelina. The options are as follows:

Swelce

Taytray

Trift

Tayce

Trayvis

Swiftis

Swivis

Taykel

Retland liked Taytray. Stewart liked Swiftis.

“Reminds me of swiftness,” he said.

Andre Fulton winced, declaring all of them awful. His least bad option was Swelce. His son went a step further, calling the nicknames “trash.” He suggested an alternative.

“I mean, Traytay you could turn into just Tray,” he said. “And that might be good.”

The store manager suggested Traylor. Get it? TRAvis and tAYLOR?

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.