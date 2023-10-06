Aging & Style
Wrong-way driver nearly hits Gladstone police officer

The Clay County Sheriff's Deputies released a picture showing officers helping a man into a...
The Clay County Sheriff's Deputies released a picture showing officers helping a man into a hospital after he nearly hit a Gladstone police officer.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clay County Deputies responded to help after a driver nearly hit a Gladstone police officer last week.

The sheriff’s office said the driver traveled the wrong way on North Oak Trafficway around 12:45 a.m. one morning last week.

At one point the driver narrowly missed hitting a Gladstone officer. The officer called Clay County Sheriff’s Office for backup. The deputies arrived and stopped the driver. The officers said the driver was intoxicated and could not stand on his own.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released this picture of the deputies holding him up as they walked him into a hospital emergency room for his own safety.

A blood test showed the man’s blood alcohol level was about four times the legal limit.

