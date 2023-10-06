Wastewater flowed into Lake Waukomis for hours before issue repaired

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wastewater overflowed into Lake Waukomis for hours last week, according to the Kansas City Water Department.

The department said a power outage caused the Lake Waukomis Pump Station to shut down last week. The outage caused sewage to flow from a manhole into the actual lake for about five hours last Thursday evening.

Crews switched on backup generators until the power was restored, according to KC Water.

The Lake Waukomis Pump Station is once again operating properly.

KC Water is responsible for nearly 2,800 miles of sewer pipes. The department said some of them are as old as 150 years and are still used today.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.