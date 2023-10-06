Volunteers needed for Lawrence winter walkway program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The cooler weather has people across the area thinking about fall and winter.

The City of Lawrence is asking for volunteers before the snow begins falling. It need a list of people to call who can help clear walkways for older residents, or residents who are no longer able to remove snow themselves.

The Safe Winter Walkways Program was created to help make sidewalks more accessible for everyone.

The program matches volunteers with residents needing a little help in their neighborhoods. Organizers say that way it really is neighbors helping neighbors.

Each volunteer is asked to commit to help for a full winter season and are asked to shovel after each snow fall. The program is for public sidewalks only and priority is given to homes with public sidewalks.

Individuals are welcome to volunteer, but groups are also asked to step up to help with the project.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer to help clear sidewalks can signup online at LawrenceKS.org.

Residents who would like help clearing their sidewalks through the Safe Winter Walkways Program can also register at LawrenceKS.org.

