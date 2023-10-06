Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Volunteers needed for Lawrence winter walkway program

Home and business owners have 24 hours after the snow ends to get their sidewalks clear.
Home and business owners have 24 hours after the snow ends to get their sidewalks clear.(Cyle Clark)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The cooler weather has people across the area thinking about fall and winter.

The City of Lawrence is asking for volunteers before the snow begins falling. It need a list of people to call who can help clear walkways for older residents, or residents who are no longer able to remove snow themselves.

The Safe Winter Walkways Program was created to help make sidewalks more accessible for everyone.

The program matches volunteers with residents needing a little help in their neighborhoods. Organizers say that way it really is neighbors helping neighbors.

ALSO READ: Most googled pumpkin spice food in Kansas and Missouri

Each volunteer is asked to commit to help for a full winter season and are asked to shovel after each snow fall. The program is for public sidewalks only and priority is given to homes with public sidewalks.

Individuals are welcome to volunteer, but groups are also asked to step up to help with the project.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer to help clear sidewalks can signup online at LawrenceKS.org.

ALSO READ: Kansas City suburb named one of best in US to view fall foliage

Residents who would like help clearing their sidewalks through the Safe Winter Walkways Program can also register at LawrenceKS.org.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car near Lone Elm Road on Thursday morning.
Olathe bicyclist killed in car crash, traffic reopened
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
The Kansas City Chiefs will host NFL celebrations and a watch party from the ChampionShip in...
Kansas City Chiefs sailing into Germany with massive ‘ChampionShip’

Latest News

“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
KCTV5 Investigates: 23 police calls made in 2 years to home in which Zoey Felix once lived
A display at the Lawrence Antique Mall was removed after many deemed it controversial.
Controversial display at Lawrence Antique Mall in question taken down
Controversial display at Lawrence Antique Mall in question taken down
Gavel on sounding block
Man sentenced after UTV crash killed his wife