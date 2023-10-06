Aging & Style
Trial date for ‘Chiefsaholic’ pushed back three months

A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, walks toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL...
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, walks toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The trial date for a Chiefs superfan who made national headlines for a series of bank robberies will take place later than initially scheduled.

Xaviar Babudar, known for his persona of “ChiefsAholic,” requested that because the 19 counts against him span across eight states, more time is needed to review evidence and weigh plea negotiations.

A federal judge granted the motion and ordered the trial be moved from Jan. 8, 2024, to April 29, 2024.

Babudar was arrested on Dec. 16, 2023, charged with robbery with a firearm, assault while masked or disguised, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, and threatening a violent act. He was accused of robbing a credit union in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but he made bail and was released.

A federal indictment showed that after a casino paid him $100,000 in winning Super Bowl bets, he cut his ankle monitor and ran.

Xaviar Babudar's booking photo from the Tulsa County Jail.
Xaviar Babudar's booking photo from the Tulsa County Jail.(Tulsa County Jail)

The indictment showed Babudar placed two winning bets at Argosy Casino in Alton, Ill. in June 2022. At that time he bet $5,000 that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would win the Super Bowl LVII MVP. He also bet $5,000 that the Kansas City Chiefs would win Super Bowl LVII.

He was on the run for months before his arrest in Sacramento in July 2023.

Babudar was charged with several other felony charges after more investigators determined he was responsible for other bank robberies in Iowa, Nebraska and Tennessee.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, he purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois between April and December 2022.

Federal court documents show Babudar robbed financial institutions throughout 2022 to bankroll his life attending Kansas City Chiefs games and other exclusive events.

