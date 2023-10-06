Aging & Style
This is the most googled pumpkin spice food in Kansas and Missouri

Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte(KYTV)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The cooler fall forecast in Kansas City screams cozy sweaters and nights in front of the fire.

Fall is also all about pumpkin spice, which many consider the unofficial drink of the season. Starbucks made the flavor famous 20 years ago when it started serving pumpkin spice lattes to the masses.

Over the past two decades it seems like any company that could make a product pumpkin spice-flavored product has hoped to see the same success as Starbucks.

Google Trends looked at the most searched pumpkin spice food in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In Kansas people searched for pumpkin spice donuts the most. Across the state line, Missourians looked for Pumpkin Spice Cheerios.

Those two searches seem pretty common compared to people living in other states.

In Arizona people seem to be all about searching for Pumpkin Spice Spam! In California everyone wants to know about Pumpkin Spice Red Vines. South Dakota is interested in pumpkin spice tamales while Wisconsin is interested in pumpkin spice tacos. Delaware can’t seem to get enough of pumpkin spice deer jerky.

In past years Google says pumpkin spice-related searches have peaked earlier each year.

Google says people also search for non-edible scented items such as pumpkin spice scented cat litter, soap, and candles.

