Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Drew Sheets on the mic

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In today’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week we want to give a big shoutout to Drew Sheets from Olathe Northwest High School. Drew is a big part of school’s game day shows and also produces content for social media. Congratulations on being our Spectrum High School Star of the Week! Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week.  Sponsored by Spectrum.

