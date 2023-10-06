Prairie Village residential zoning controversy creates influx of new city council candidates

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A debate over how to handle a supposed housing shortage brought more than 150 people to a city council candidate forum Thursday night.

What started the ferver was a unanimous city council vote last year directing city staff to report back on what measures they could implement to bring more middle-range housing to the small city in Northeast Johnson County. Now, there is an entire slate of candidates focused on ridding the council of the members who placed that vote last year.

The room at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse was packed. Six new candidates sat at the table. Many had never run for office, until now.

“This is a grassroots effort from a wide demographic of people,” said candidate Tyler Agniel. “There’s a reason we all moved to this small little city. And we want to preserve it.”

What they want to preserve is what some call the quaint charm of the city sometimes jokingly referred to as Perfect Village.

“Prairie Village is a desired place to live. It was the number one most Zillowed place in the United States last year,” said candidate Nick Reddell. “Not everybody gets to live in Prairie Village, so that is the unfair reality of the world. Not everybody gets to live in the most desirable places.”

One resident came up to Agniel at the end of the forum and expressed his frustration.

“Nobody on the council or the mayor has ever explained why that’s good for me,” he said. “They’ve told me it’s good for everyone who wants to be in Prairie Village. But why is it good for the people who actually live here and pay the taxes?”

The woman Agniel is running against, Piper Reimer, was the only incumbent to accept the invitation.

“People are not able to move in here as young families and buy homes and then live out their families’ lives in the community,” she said, explaining why the current council is considering ways to add “missing middle housing.”

Thursday’s forum was hosted by a resident group called PV United. The city is dotted with stop-sign-shaped yard signs that read “Stop Rezoning.” Ninety-five percent of Prairie Village is zoned for single-family housing.

Many are post-war homes on small lots and some are being torn down and replaced by larger homes. The average price of a home in the city is nearly half a million dollars.

The council created an Ad-Hoc housing committee, which suggested possible changes. One was to allow the addition of small accessory dwellings, sometimes called mother-in-law apartments. They suggested doing so by changing the zoning regulations to allow that without the usual vote of neighbors that comes with zoning changes.

There has been no council vote to make any of those changes, and they’ve backed down on even discussing it now that they’ve heard the opposition. The traditional candidate forum hosted by the Shawnee Mission Post will take place at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse on October 24 at 6:30 p.m.

