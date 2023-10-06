Aging & Style
Popular double-decker carousel at Oak Park Mall is closing

Carousel
Carousel(Maci Cosmore)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Time is running out for fans of a popular attraction at Oak Park Mall.

A spokesperson for the mall confirms the carousel that has entertained millions of children for decades will soon close.

The mall says it could not reach a new lease agreement with the owner of the carousel. The last day of operation for the ride will be later in October.

Oak Park Mall confirmed it is in discussions with a new carousel company. It hopes to have an announcement soon about new family-friendly amenities that will be coming to the mall.

The mall has featured a carousel for decades. The current one has been at Oak Park Mall for more than 20 years.

