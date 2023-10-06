Police release identity of Olathe bicyclist killed in crash

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe man died after being hit and killed by a car Thursday morning.

Olathe Police said an SUV hit 28-year-old Eduardo Loredo-Martinez as he cycled near Lone Elm Road and 159th Street just after 5:45 a.m. Thursday. First responders said Martinez died from his injuries at the scene.

The 64-year-old woman driving the SUV at the time of the crash stayed on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement, according to the Olathe Police Department.

The department said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

