Off-duty Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An off duty sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being injured in a shooting Friday morning.

The off duty Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed someone trying to break into a car at an apartment complex near Target at 110th and Parallel Parkway around 5 a.m., according to investigators.

The off duty deputy confronted the alleged thief. The suspects and the deputy exchanged gunfire. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy suffered an injury in the shooting.

The person trying to break into cars escaped before other officers arrived. Officers are still looking for that person.

