Off-duty cop shot while trying to break up burglary in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Police Department said an off-duty Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot Friday morning when they tried to stop someone from breaking into a car.

It happened at approximately 5 a.m. at the Prairie View at Village West Apartments in the 11200 block of Delaware Parkway. Law enforcement said the deputy was exercising on the premises when he witnessed someone burglarizing a car and attempted to intervene. The deputy was shot at by a suspect, striking the deputy. The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is receiving treatment at this time.

Residents say attempted break-ins are common in the area.

“This is probably the fifth time my vehicle’s been broken into,” said resident Reginald Balmer.

Balmer said he was drinking a cup of coffee this morning when property managers knocked on his door. That’s when he learned he was one of multiple residents hit by a string of car break-ins once again.

“My driver’s side window was smashed, they took a portable radio from the backseat and threw all my stuff inside and that’s about it,” Balmer.

He says it’s become a trend at the complex. They’ve even commissioned the help of a security company that patrolled the property at night, but he says that only helped for so long.

“I got a catalytic converter off my van that I own two times, my truck’s been broken into one other time,” said Balmer. “I’ve also from my patio up there kinda seen while I was sitting there having a beer at night on the porch seen someone breaking into the windows, and then yelled at them, and then they ran off.”

According to KCKPD, car thefts and break-ins have been on the rise in the city, and most commonly at complexes just like this one. As for the reason why, the department says complexes in general are targeted because it gives more opportunity for thieves to steal as many items as possible.

“Phones, laptops, tablets, dollars in glove boxes, anything that’s valuable please just either take it inside with you and bring it out when you need it or just do a very good job of hiding it out of visibility,” said KCKPD officer Joanna Cheatum.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Kansas City Kansas Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

