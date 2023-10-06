Man who used axe to make threats sentenced

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who used an axe and machete to threaten family members and police officers has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

34-year-old Justin L. Toms-Gardner was sentenced to 28 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Toms-Gardner was arrested on Jan. 22, 2023, after officers were forced to use a beanbag round to subdue him. According to court documents, Leavenworth police officers responded to a disturbance call involving him and two family members at about 2 p.m. When they arrived, Toms-Gardner had an axe and approached them, eventually raising the axe toward officers.

An officer then fired a beanbag round at Toms-Gardner.

“Our gratitude goes to the officers who put their lives on the line daily,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “We’re grateful for their actions as they prevented anyone from getting seriously hurt.”

