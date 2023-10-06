Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man who used axe to make threats sentenced

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who used an axe and machete to threaten family members and police officers has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

34-year-old Justin L. Toms-Gardner was sentenced to 28 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Toms-Gardner was arrested on Jan. 22, 2023, after officers were forced to use a beanbag round to subdue him. According to court documents, Leavenworth police officers responded to a disturbance call involving him and two family members at about 2 p.m. When they arrived, Toms-Gardner had an axe and approached them, eventually raising the axe toward officers.

An officer then fired a beanbag round at Toms-Gardner.

“Our gratitude goes to the officers who put their lives on the line daily,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “We’re grateful for their actions as they prevented anyone from getting seriously hurt.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car near Lone Elm Road on Thursday morning.
Olathe bicyclist killed in car crash, traffic reopened
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
The Kansas City Chiefs will host NFL celebrations and a watch party from the ChampionShip in...
Kansas City Chiefs sailing into Germany with massive ‘ChampionShip’

Latest News

A fire in the 500 block of Benton led to one firefighter suffering minor injuries Friday.
KCFD battles vacant house fire; 1 firefighter injured
October is here and we know this is a time of year where things can get a little...shall we...
Halloween Films: For the whole family
The Clay County Sheriff's Deputies released a picture showing officers helping a man into a...
Wrong-way driver nearly hits Gladstone police officer
From sunset on Saturday, October 7 until sunrise on Sunday, October 8, the lighting coincides...
Acting Governor Kehoe orders Capitol dome lighted red in honor of fallen Missouri firefighters