Man sentenced after UTV crash killed his wife

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who was intoxicated when he crashed a UTV, killing his wife, was sentenced Friday.

According to court documents, 59-year-old Gregory A. Zule was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed a UTV he was driving in rural Leavenworth County. Zule claimed to police he swerved to miss a deer, which led to his UTV rolling over.

Zule’s wife died in the crash.

Zule had pled guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence. He was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and six months in Leavenworth County jail for DUI. However, both sentences were suspended by a judge and Zule was ordered to serve 36 months of probation.

Several members of Zule’s family addressed the court asking that Zule be granted probation after dozens of letters supporting him were received by the court.

