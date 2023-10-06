Aging & Style
The man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl formally requests jury trial

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew Lester. Lester, the man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl in April 2023 when the teenager showed up at the wrong house to pick up his brothers, faced a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 13 shooting. He has pleaded not guilty.(Clay County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to court documents out of Clay County the defense team for Andrew Daniel Lester, charged with the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, is requesting a jury trial.

On April 13, 2023, Yarl approached the wrong house looking to pick up his siblings.

Yarl approached Lester’s house on Northeast 115th Street rather than the home on 115th Terrace, where the children were.

Lester shot Yarl twice at his front door claiming he was afraid for his life.

Yarl has since been recovering.

Lester’s trial is scheduled to begin October 7, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

