Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Las Vegas police release bodycam video showing arrest of Tupac Shakur murder suspect

This still from bodycam video shows Duane “Keffe D” Davis being arrested by Las Vegas police on...
This still from bodycam video shows Duane “Keffe D” Davis being arrested by Las Vegas police on Sept. 29. Davis is accused of being involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur.(LVMPD)
By C.C. McCandless, Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Newly released Bodycam video and an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have provided more details about the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was charged with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur.

WARNING: The following video contains uncensored profanity.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Las Vegas police released bodycam video showing the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

According to the police report, a Clark County grand jury returned an indictment charging Davis on Sept. 28.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Criminal Apprehension Team took Davis into custody around 7 a.m. the next day as he was walking down the street near his house.

Body-worn camera video shows officers approach Davis and quickly take him into custody. Davis was cooperative with police, asking for water before he was put in a nearby vehicle.

Duane Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that...
Duane Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

He was taken to the homicide division office to be interviewed. One body-worn camera more than 47 minutes long showed the trip from Davis’ home to the police headquarters. After his interview, he was photographed and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Davis appeared in court Wednesday, and his arraignment was continued to Oct. 19.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car near Lone Elm Road on Thursday morning.
Olathe bicyclist killed in car crash, traffic reopened
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
The Kansas City Chiefs will host NFL celebrations and a watch party from the ChampionShip in...
Kansas City Chiefs sailing into Germany with massive ‘ChampionShip’

Latest News

Taylor Swift, second from left, and Brittany Mahomes, second from right, watch play between the...
Can a spotlight on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce help the NFL draw more Gen Z and female fans?
Jason Kelce confirms relationship rumors between brother Travis and Taylor Swift during a radio...
‘It’s fun, man’: Chief’s Travis Kelce opens up about new relationship with Taylor Swift
Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Some 75,000...
Health care strike over pay and staff shortages enters final day with no deal in sight
Scores of birds are seen after staff from the Field Museum collected them on Thursday.
More than a thousand migratory birds found dead in Chicago