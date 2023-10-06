KCTV5 Investigates: 23 police calls made in 2 years to home in which Zoey Felix once lived

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5 is looking into the number of times local law enforcement was called out to the house where 5-year-old Zoey Felix once lived.

Felix was found in a field near a homeless camp and then rushed to a nearby gas station for help. Investigators said the little girl was raped and murdered. 25-year-old Mickel Cherry has been charged in connection with her death.

Topeka Police Department records revealed 23 calls to the address where 5-year-old Zoey Felix once lived.

The calls ranged from animal complaints to an overdose to noise complaints. Five calls were categorized as either domestic disturbance or domestic violence.

The one and only police welfare check was in early September of this year. There was no power in the house.

In their report, Topeka Police wrote, “Officers met with the child who was in good spirits and apparent health. The child was left in the care of their parent, per the custodial agreement. Officers then left the scene.”

Several neighbors said Zoey was on her own as she lived in the house and they provided food and water for her. They said when Zoey had snacks, she would return the favor.

5-year-old Zoey Felix was raped and murdered in Topeka, Kansas. Now, a 25-year-old man faces charges in her death. (KCTV5)

“Zoey would come out and share with other kids. It’s all she had,” said Shaniqua Bradley.

Neighbors reported Zoey vanished weeks ago but no one knew where she went. It’s believed she was living in a tent with her father, sister and others.

KCTV5 found a stuffed animal, backpack and hairbrush near a tent that police originally blocked off.

The man charged with her rape and killing listed his address as “homeless” on his booking log.

Neighbors said Mickel Cherry was a familiar face and lived at the home before most of the occupants vanished. Only Zoey’s mother remained in the home.

A family who stopped by Zoey’s memorial said they recognized him as a person who appeared to be watching Zoey while her father worked at a nearby gas station.

The police records reflected what neighbors have shared about volatility in the home where Zoey once lived. They describe Zoey and her sister as getting water from hoses.

Family members of the mother, Holly Jo Felix, have defended her to KCTV5 news saying she wasn’t the custodial parent. They deny allegations of neglect.

Holly Jo Felix is on probation due to recent charges which include aggravated battery, DUI and child endangerment. There is a “no contact provision.” Something the local prosecutor would not openly discuss citing privacy for victims.

Mickel Cherry was charged with capital murder, first-degree murder and rape in the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix. (KCTV5)

Further questions to Shawnee County Corrections regarding the sentencing order revealed this information:

In this case, neither the Pre-Sentence Report nor the Journal Entry identified that the mother was to discontinue any contact with her daughter. The Kansas Division of Children and Families did not remove the child from the home and there was no standing order removing parental rights from Holly Felix. In such an instance, the mother has a continuing duty to care for the child.

KCTV5 has made numerous attempts to connect with the mother by visiting the home and through communications with her family members. We have been unable to communicate directly with Felix.

We did connect in person with Zoey’s father and teenage sister. The father said he will make comments at a later time. He didn’t have funeral information to share for Zoey.

A GoFundMe started by Zoey’s maternal family is no longer active. GoFund me provided KCTV5 with this statement:

“Our Trust & Safety team has been working with the organizer, and all donors have now been refunded. The organizer disabled new donations to the fundraiser and posted an update to the GoFundMe on Thursday stating they would be issuing refunds to donors due to a funeral home offering to cover the costs.”

There has been an outpouring of sadness and anger in Topeka for what happened to Zoey.

Every day, the memorial grows as people leave balloons, stuffed animals and light candles in her memory.

A memorial was set up after the death of 5-year-old Zoey Felix. (KCTV5)

