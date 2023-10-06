Aging & Style
KCFD battles vacant house fire; 1 firefighter injured

A fire in the 500 block of Benton led to one firefighter suffering minor injuries Friday.
A fire in the 500 block of Benton led to one firefighter suffering minor injuries Friday.(Kansas City Fire Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One firefighter suffered minor injuries responding to a vacant house fire Friday.

It happened in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard. KCFD said they responded to the area at 3:15 p.m.

When they arrived, KCFD said heavy smoke was seen and the structure was boarded up, which hindered access to the building.

Firefighters entered the structure and encountered heavy fire on multiple floors, forcing them to evacuate after several minutes of operation.

KCFD said one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

At 4:11 p.m., a spokesperson for the fire department said they were transitioning back inside to continue fighting the fire.

