KCFD battles vacant house fire; 1 firefighter injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One firefighter suffered minor injuries responding to a vacant house fire Friday.

It happened in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard. KCFD said they responded to the area at 3:15 p.m.

When they arrived, KCFD said heavy smoke was seen and the structure was boarded up, which hindered access to the building.

Firefighters entered the structure and encountered heavy fire on multiple floors, forcing them to evacuate after several minutes of operation.

KCFD said one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

At 4:11 p.m., a spokesperson for the fire department said they were transitioning back inside to continue fighting the fire.

