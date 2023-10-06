KC Barbeque Society offers letter of apology for American Royal contest results

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Barbeque Society issues an apology letter for inaccurately announcing contest winners.

On Thursday, KCBS offered a letter of apology to contestants as well as have accepted full responsibility for the mishap.

After an audit of the four meat categories, a false result was identified. According to KCBS, that inaccurate result has been corrected.

The letter says as follows:

“We understand how this impacts teams and ultimately names a new Grand Champion. KCBS recognizes the gravity of this situation, takes full responsibility, and commits to understanding its root causes to implement preventative measures moving forward.”

“KCBS reps worked diligently to identify and resolve the inaccuracies and are committed to providing transparent and accurate results to all participants and stakeholders.”

“To the competitors affected and our valued partner for 37 years, the American Royal, we extend our sincere apologies, recognizing the trust placed in us by the barbeque community. KCBS dedicates itself to upholding the highest level of transparency, fairness, and integrity.”

Official rankings for the American Royal World Series of Barbecue have been posted on its website.

