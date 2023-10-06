Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Barbeque Society offers letter of apology for American Royal contest results

Grilling cook out bbq generic
Grilling cook out bbq generic(WILX)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Barbeque Society issues an apology letter for inaccurately announcing contest winners.

On Thursday, KCBS offered a letter of apology to contestants as well as have accepted full responsibility for the mishap.

After an audit of the four meat categories, a false result was identified. According to KCBS, that inaccurate result has been corrected.

The letter says as follows:

“We understand how this impacts teams and ultimately names a new Grand Champion. KCBS recognizes the gravity of this situation, takes full responsibility, and commits to understanding its root causes to implement preventative measures moving forward.”

“KCBS reps worked diligently to identify and resolve the inaccuracies and are committed to providing transparent and accurate results to all participants and stakeholders.”

“To the competitors affected and our valued partner for 37 years, the American Royal, we extend our sincere apologies, recognizing the trust placed in us by the barbeque community. KCBS dedicates itself to upholding the highest level of transparency, fairness, and integrity.”

Official rankings for the American Royal World Series of Barbecue have been posted on its website.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
A crowd watches building lights come on as fireworks light up the sky during the Plaza Lighting...
Texas firm reaches agreement to buy Country Club Plaza: report
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car near Lone Elm Road on Thursday morning.
Olathe bicyclist killed in car crash, traffic reopened

Latest News

Mickel Cherry was charged with capital murder, first-degree murder and rape in the death of...
Topeka man charged with capital murder, rape in death of 5-year-old girl
Finding a place to live with housing choice vouchers can be a challenge in Johnson County. Soon...
New program giving landlords incentives can address housing crisis
Finding a place to live with housing choice vouchers can be a challenge in Johnson County. Soon...
New program to address housing crisis
Safety concerns in Shawnee moved a consignment sale outside, turning it into a sidewalk sale.
Shawnee consignment sale gets shut down, turns into sidewalk sale