K-State seeks 2-0 Big 12 start, return to Top 25; Oklahoma State stands in way on Friday night

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)(Travis Heying | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Kansas State (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Oklahoma State (2-2, 0-1), Friday, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

K-State -10.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 42-27.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Most of the focus in the Big 12 this week is on the Oklahoma-Texas showdown, but Kansas State sits just outside of the AP Top 25. A win for the Wildcats against Oklahoma State would put them ahead of the loser of that Oklahoma-Texas game in the conference standings. The Wildcats’ only loss was a non-conference game at now-No. 21 Missouri after the Tigers kicked a game-winning 61-yard field goal as time expired. Oklahoma State is off to a rough start, and fans are becoming unhappy with veteran coach Mike Gundy after two straight losses.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon vs. Kansas State run defense. Gordon took over the lead back role against Iowa State and carried 18 times for 121 yards. K-State leads the Big 12 and ranks sixth nationally with just 73 yards rushing allowed per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

K-State: RB DJ Giddens. The sophomore has rushed for 423 yards with 6.4 yards per carry. His 105.8 yards per game rank third in the Big 12. In his most recent game, he ran for 207 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-31 win over Central Florida. It was the first four-touchdown rushing effort in school history.

Oklahoma State: QB Alan Bowman. He got the start against Iowa State after splitting time with two other quarterbacks the first three games and passed for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy are the replacements if Bowman falters.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State is hosting its first Friday game since 1956. Kansas State won last year’s meeting 48-0.

Kansas State ranks eighth nationally with a .544 third-down percentage. Oklahoma State ranks 127th of 133 schools in passing efficiency.

K-State QB Will Howard has eight passing touchdowns and five rushing scores. Wildcat linebacker Austin Moore has 7.0 tackles for loss this season, 10th nationally. Kansas State ranks 14th nationally and second in the Big 12 with 39.5 points per game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

