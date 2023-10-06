K-32 closure starts next week in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A bridge replacement in Wyandotte County next week will close a portion of K-32 completely.

The closure of eastbound and westbound K-32 the Turner Diagonal Freeway from 65th Street to 59th Lane, will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

That closure is weather permitting, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“This closure is necessary for demolition and construction work required by the K-32/Turner Diagonal Freeway bridge replacement project over Kaw Drive and Union Pacific Railroad tracks,” KDOT said in a statement.

According to KDOT, detours will be marked as follows:

Eastbound K-32: traffic will be directed to eastbound Kaw Drive, then to northbound 57th Street and to eastbound I-70 to southbound I-635 to K-32.

Westbound K-32: traffic will be directed to northbound I-635 to westbound I-70, and from westbound I-70 to southbound 57th Street, then to westbound Kaw Drive, and onto westbound K-32.

Southbound Turner Diagonal Freeway: traffic will be directed to eastbound I-70 to southbound I-635, then to K-32. Local traffic will be directed to exit the southbound Turner Diagonal Freeway at 65th Street.

