‘It’s fun, man’: Chief’s Travis Kelce opens up about new relationship with Taylor Swift

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chief’s star wide receiver Travis Kelce has never shied away from the spotlight. Now he’s dealing with life in the Taylor Swift spotlight.

“It’s worldwide. It’s been magnified for sure though,” Kelce said during a media availability Friday afternoon.

The couple’s relationship hit a new level when the popstar showed up at Arrowhead last month and sat in Kelce’s suite with his mom, Donna. Last Sunday Swift arrived at MetLife Stadium with fellow stars Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and others to cheer for the Chiefs and Kelce in the team’s matchup against the New York Jets.

Kelce said he knew the relationship would make headlines, but is now dealing with photographers from around the world when he steps out of the house.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place, but at the same time it’s, it comes with it. It comes with it. You got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason. You know, just gotta keep living, learning and enjoying the moments,” Kelce said.

It’s already been a wild year for the tight end who celebrated his 34th birthday on Oct. 5.

“I’ve very fortunate to get to 34, man, and to be able to do what I love. I got a lot of shout outs from family, friends. Lot of people reaching out yesterday. Chiefs Kingdom always shows love and it’s an appreciating day,” Kelce said. “As much as everybody wants to make it about me I just see how much family and friends that I have around me and it’s always a beautiful thing.”

Kelce won his second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in February. Several weeks later Kelce hosted Saturday Night Live. He played with Chiefs QB1 Patrick Mahomes in the American Century Championship and Capital One’s The Match. Then Kelce returned to Kansas City to help host the 2023 NFL Draft. Then came training camp and the NFL Season.

At some point in there Kelce and Swift started “hanging out.”

“I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now even more on top of the world. It’s fun, man,” Kelce said.

Asked about whether all of the attention on his personal life is a distraction during the NFL season where the Chiefs are trying to make another run at a title, Kelce answered:

“At the end of the day I’ve always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building so I’ll just keep rolling with that, man,” Kelce said.

He said the Chiefs organization and his fellow players have always played an important role, both on and off the field.

“I think it’s always been that for me, you know? No matter what’s going on in my life. Good or bad. I think this is one place I can get away and just be locked in and focused and always check my ego at the door and make sure I come in with a clear mind,” Kelce said.

Kelce says, at least publicly, he’s not looking too far into the future and is just enjoying the ride.

“Everybody’s having fun with it. Whether I think they’re overdoing it or not. You know, I brought this to myself. I’ve been fortunate enough to have fun with it,” Kelce said.

