Halloween Films: For the whole family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - October is here and we know this is a time of year where things can get a little...shall we say, spooky. For those of you who want to have a horror movie night without leaving the little ones petrified, MyKC Live has got a list for you. This list was compiled based on rankings and percentages from film and tv review website, Rotten Tomatoes. Take a look at our top five Halloween, family friendly movies and where they can be streamed.

5. Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001): Riding on broomsticks, accidentally setting a snake loose at a zoo, a magic sorting hat and Quidditch (which is basically the wizarding worlds version of soccer). Whew, that’s a lot! And we haven’t talked about that infamous scar or “he who shall not be named”. This film has so much going on and is sure to take the whole family on a magical ride with its aesthetically pleasing visuals. Get your ‘Butterbeer’ and “Bertie Bott’s” jellybeans and settle in for a night of a great and magical adventure. For those wanting to turn it into a marathon weekend, all eight films are on Peacock. Stream free on Peacock, Max and Amazon Prime.

4. Gremlins (1984): This comedy horror film centers around a young man who gets a strange looking creature as a pet. That pet spawns other creatures to transform into mischievous and destructive monsters, otherwise known as ‘gremlins’ terrorizing a small town on Christmas Eve. The success of his classic resulted in a sequel released in 1990 and talks of a third film have continued into 2023. However, no announcement of production has been made yet. Stream on Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV & Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

3. Beetlejuice (1988): Saying his name once is ok. But three times in a row? Don’t say it unless you really want him. Beetlejuice is another comedy horror classic, sure to give the right number of thrills for a night in with the family. This classic Tim Burton film sparked a cult-like following and lands on a lot of lists of favorite Halloween films. Stream free on Max and Amazon Prime Video.

2. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993): Another Tim Burton classic, although considered to be more of a Christmas movie rather than Halloween. Still, many enjoy watching this animated favorite during the ghost and ghoul season. Follow along as the “Pumpkin King” schemes to take over “Christmas Town”. Stream on Disney+.

1. CoCo (2017): This Disney films may not have as many “make you jump” moments as some of the other entries on this list, however, where it lacks scary thrills, it more than makes up in humor, visuals and storyline. The music alone will cause you to rewind and sing along. But please make sure you have some tissue nearby for the kiddos and even yourself. Stream on Disney+.

