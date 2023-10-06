Grandview man charged with first-degree murder in shooting spree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Grandview man is indicted on first-degree murder and a number of other charges connected to a shooting spree across Kansas City, Grandview, and Raytown.

A grand jury indicted Cameron K. Harper on two counts of Murder 1st Degree and other related crimes. Harper also faces four counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, two counts of Assault 1st Degree, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and eight counts of Armed Criminal Action.

The charges stem from a shooting spree that started in Grandview and ended in Kansas City, Missouri. Harper is also charged with an earlier shooting in Raytown.

Court records show Grandview police responded to a home on Aug. 2. They found a person suffering from a gunshot injury inside a white vehicle.

Police said officers found the person near two other shootings that happened the same morning.

Officers found four bullet holes in the windshield and seven bullet holes in the driver’s side window. Officers arrested Harper several hours later.

Detectives found guns and shell casings that matched casings at the shootings, according to court documents. It also shows detectives linked Harper’s truck and ballistics to a homicide in Raytown on July 31.

A Jackson County Grand Jury added several new or enhanced felony charges related to the Grandview and Kansas City shootings and a fatal shooting in Raytown on July 31, 2023.

If convicted Harper faces up to life in prison.

