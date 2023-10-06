Football Friday Night: A look at the top KC-area high school games for Oct. 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s football weather in the Kansas City area as temperatures cool into the 50s Friday evening.
Here are the games KCTV5 will be monitoring this evening:
- Blue Valley Northwest vs. Blue Valley Southwest
- Bishop Miege at St. Thomas Aquinas
- Oak Park at North Kansas City
- Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
- Blue Valley West vs. St. James Academy
- Rockhurst at Blue Springs
- Blue Springs South at Liberty North
- Park Hill at Lee’s Summit
ALSO READ: Hy-Vee Team of the Week: Lee’s Summit North Broncos
- Lee’s Summit West at Raymore-Peculiar
- Winnetonka at Smithville
- Shawnee Mission South at Mill Valley
- Staley at Park Hill South
- Platte County at Belton
- Grain Valley at Columbia Hickman
- Gardner-Edgerton at Lawrence
- Olathe West vs. Olathe East at CBAC
- Blue Valley at Blue Valley North
- Kearney at Raytown South
- Truman at Fort Osage
- Shawnee Mission Northwest vs. Olathe South at ODAC
- St. Pius X at St. Joseph Benton
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.