Football Friday Night: A look at the top KC-area high school games for Oct. 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s football weather in the Kansas City area as temperatures cool into the 50s Friday evening.

Here are the games KCTV5 will be monitoring this evening:

Blue Valley Northwest vs. Blue Valley Southwest

Bishop Miege at St. Thomas Aquinas

Oak Park at North Kansas City

Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

Blue Valley West vs. St. James Academy

Rockhurst at Blue Springs

Blue Springs South at Liberty North

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit

Lee’s Summit West at Raymore-Peculiar

Winnetonka at Smithville

Shawnee Mission South at Mill Valley

Staley at Park Hill South

Platte County at Belton

Grain Valley at Columbia Hickman

Gardner-Edgerton at Lawrence

Olathe West vs. Olathe East at CBAC

Blue Valley at Blue Valley North

Kearney at Raytown South

Truman at Fort Osage

Shawnee Mission Northwest vs. Olathe South at ODAC

St. Pius X at St. Joseph Benton

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.