Football Friday Night: A look at the top KC-area high school games for Oct. 6

Blue Springs took on Liberty North on Sept. 29, 2023.
Blue Springs took on Liberty North on Sept. 29, 2023.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s football weather in the Kansas City area as temperatures cool into the 50s Friday evening.

Here are the games KCTV5 will be monitoring this evening:

  • Blue Valley Northwest vs. Blue Valley Southwest
  • Bishop Miege at St. Thomas Aquinas
  • Oak Park at North Kansas City
  • Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
  • Blue Valley West vs. St. James Academy
  • Rockhurst at Blue Springs
  • Blue Springs South at Liberty North
  • Park Hill at Lee’s Summit
ALSO READ: Hy-Vee Team of the Week: Lee’s Summit North Broncos
  • Lee’s Summit West at Raymore-Peculiar
  • Winnetonka at Smithville
  • Shawnee Mission South at Mill Valley
  • Staley at Park Hill South
  • Platte County at Belton
  • Grain Valley at Columbia Hickman
  • Gardner-Edgerton at Lawrence
  • Olathe West vs. Olathe East at CBAC
  • Blue Valley at Blue Valley North
  • Kearney at Raytown South
  • Truman at Fort Osage
  • Shawnee Mission Northwest vs. Olathe South at ODAC
  • St. Pius X at St. Joseph Benton

