FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold air hits the metro Friday with frost advisories moving in Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An area of low pressure and cold front continues to drop across the northern central plains, into The Missouri River Valley today. This ushers in gusty conditions, along with small opportunities for shower activity throughout the morning, which should subside through lunchtime. Wind gusts ranging between 30 and 35 mph will be very common throughout the day along with temperatures plummeting compared to yesterday afternoon. Speaking of which we hit 81° yesterday and we anticipate a high temperature of 59° this afternoon. This is why we first warn you days in advance of this massive weather change in the area.

Any evening plans, such as Friday night lights, dinner dates, or outdoor events should be wary of the chill that takes over. For example, for high school football this evening temperatures will most definitely be in the lower 50s by fourth-quarter. Scarves and jackets may be a wise choice for evening activities.

Tomorrow, early morning temperatures are expected to fall to the middle and upper 30s for many areas including the metro. With residual moisture left from the front that passes this morning, frost is looking more plausible for many locations throughout the viewing area. Frost advisories have been set in place that will start at 3 o’clock in the morning on Saturday and will continue until 9 a.m. The First Warn we have for today continues into the early morning Saturday.

We will see a clear pattern through the weekend and a quick rebound in temperatures. Saturday afternoon we still anticipate lower 60s for daytime highs but by Sunday, temperatures will rebound to seasonable within the lower 70s. We will continue this trend into mid-next week where a new front and low-pressure system drops from the north into the region. There is still a bit of discontinuity with our forecast models in the coverage of this wet weather but for now, I feel comfortable adding a 20% chance for rain to begin Wednesday night and a 30% chance for on and off showers Thursday. As we move closer to next week, we will get a better idea of what type of showers or isolated storms we can expect.

