Controversial display at Lawrence Antique Mall in question taken down

The display at the Lawrence Antique Mall has already been taken down, and the owner said that was never their intention.
The display at the Lawrence Antique Mall has already been taken down, and the owner said that was never their intention.(Morgan Mobley, KCTV5)
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A controversial display at a Lawrence antique mall is raising eyebrows.

The display features dolls and statuettes commonly associated with anti-black imagery right next to a copy of Adolf Hitler’s ‘Mein Kamp’.

The display has already been taken down, and the owner said that was never their intention.

Larry Billings has been the owner of the Lawrence Antique Mall for 32 years. The mall houses about 80 vendors, all renting space and setting new materials up daily.

Captured by the Lawrence World Journal, the display was found in the shop on Thursday. It features black dolls sitting next to a book written by Hitler.

“It was one of our vendors that person just brought it in put it in their space they rent probably didn’t think much about it and that was it didn’t know about it until someone brought it to our attention,” Billings said.

We asked Billings if he or his staff had known about it sooner, what they would have done about it.

“We would have thought about it definitely how everything was displayed and all the things involved with it,” says Billings.

The display is now completely removed, and Billings said the mall has spoken with the vendor responsible for this.

For anybody in the community that it offended, he offers this message:

“We’re not for or against it it wasn’t for a message to be sent at all and that’s all I can say. It wasn’t meant to keep anybody out or offend anybody at all,” Billings said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

