Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Car into tree, Blue Springs woman killed

File: Car into tree, Blue Springs woman killed
File: Car into tree, Blue Springs woman killed(Arizona's Family)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Thursday night at 8:45 police responded to a serious single-car crash in Jackson County.

It happened at East Pink Hill Road at South Slaughter Road in Blue Springs.

Police said 35-year-old Stephanie N. Burks 2015 Lincoln MKZ was traveling southbound when it veered off the road and into a tree.

Burks was not wearing a seatbelt.

Her body was taken away by the Jackson County Medical Examiner and next of kin was notified.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car near Lone Elm Road on Thursday morning.
Olathe bicyclist killed in car crash, traffic reopened
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
The Kansas City Chiefs will host NFL celebrations and a watch party from the ChampionShip in...
Kansas City Chiefs sailing into Germany with massive ‘ChampionShip’

Latest News

A rezoning battle in Prairie Village has led to an influx of new city council candidates.
Prairie Village residential zoning controversy creates influx of new city council candidates
A rezoning battle in Prairie Village has led to an influx of new city council candidates.
Prairie Village residential zoning controversy creates influx of new city council candidates
Hundreds may need testing for tuberculosis in Olathe
Hundreds of people need to be tested after exposure to someone with tuberculosis in Johnson...
Hundreds may need testing for tuberculosis in Olathe