Car into tree, Blue Springs woman killed

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Thursday night at 8:45 police responded to a serious single-car crash in Jackson County.

It happened at East Pink Hill Road at South Slaughter Road in Blue Springs.

Police said 35-year-old Stephanie N. Burks 2015 Lincoln MKZ was traveling southbound when it veered off the road and into a tree.

Burks was not wearing a seatbelt.

Her body was taken away by the Jackson County Medical Examiner and next of kin was notified.

