Arizona police department launching feedback survey for 911 callers

A police department in Arizona is sending out survey links following 911 and other calls asking people about their experience.
By David Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — The Buckeye Police Department in Arizona wants more “customer” feedback after service and 911 calls, so the agency is implementing a new program.

Starting in October, people who call Buckeye police will receive a text within three days of calling 911 with a link to a survey asking for comments or concerns about how officers and employees responded.

The department said it hopes the survey helps create a better relationship between the community and police while also improving call responses.

Buckeye police said it’s the first area law enforcement agency to do this.

They call the community engagement tool My90 because 10% of police interaction is on the call to dispatch or talking to an officer. The other 90% is follow-up questioning with officers about what happened and their experience.

Those needing help from police also have time to digest what happened, and they can give accurate feedback after two or three days.

“Over time, as we collect data from these surveys, we are going to be able to use that information to help us make decisions about where we allocate resources as our community grows, what do we do about training, do we increase community outreach,” Carissa Planalp, with the Buckeye Police Department, said.

Planalp said the surveys are confidential and don’t take much time to complete.

Police will ask people to rate the service, interaction and what would make them feel safer overall in Buckeye, Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

