Anonymous donor pledges $15m toward KU Gateway District project

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas announced Friday it receives a $15 million gift from an anonymous family to advance the Gateway District project and a renovation to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

“We are profoundly grateful for the exceptional generosity of this anonymous donor and their family,” said athletic director Travis Goff. “This significant gift underscores their belief in the transformative potential of the Gateway Project. Their commitment to higher education and their longstanding support for Kansas Athletics truly embodies the Jayhawk spirit.”

Construction on the project will begin shortly after the 2023 football season.

In August, the University unveiled plans for the renovation, including a mix of amenities that are expected to boost economic development in the area. Kansas governor Laura Kelly said the project should bring about $2.4 billion in spending to the area, as well as hundreds of jobs.

KU officials said in August that an initial fundraising goal of $300 million dollars was set for the project and -- at that point -- $165 million had been secured. While construction is ongoing, KU will still play in the stadium with a limited capacity.

The donation comes a week after Goff penned an open letter to KU fans urging them to go all in on KU football.

“The bar has been raised,” he wrote in the letter.

