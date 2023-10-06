Aging & Style
Acting Governor Kehoe orders Capitol dome lighted red in honor of fallen Missouri firefighters

From sunset on Saturday, October 7 until sunrise on Sunday, October 8, the lighting coincides with Missouri’s annual memorial services for firefighters(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On behalf of Governor Mike Parson and serving in his capacity as Acting Governor, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome lighted red in honor of fallen firefighters.

From sunset on Saturday, October 7 until sunrise on Sunday, October 8, the lighting coincides with Missouri’s annual memorial services for firefighters at the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City. Gov. Parson has proclaimed October 8 as Fire Service Memorial Day in Missouri.

The Fire Fighters Memorial Foundation of Missouri will hold a candlelight vigil at the memorial for all deceased firefighters on October 7, beginning at 7 p.m. On October 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m., a memorial service will be held at the memorial in honor of Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022.

The Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri is located at 5550 Dunn Drive in Kingdom City. Pictures of the Capitol lighted red will be available on Governor Parson’s Flickr page.

