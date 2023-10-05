Woman accused of stealing fire truck, crashing in Windsor backyard
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WINDSOR, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported that a 20-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after stealing a fire truck and crashing the vehicle.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office stated that just after 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, deputies learned of a fire truck recklessly driving on Florence Street through Windsor.
The sheriff’s office indicated Jade Raygan Gibbs had driven the fire truck out of the station, severely damaging the overhead garage door.
Gibbs crashed the fire truck and tried to run away, but she was arrested shortly afterward, deputies stated.
She was arrested on suspicion of assault, burglary, DUI, felony stealing, property damage and resisting arrest. Her bond was set at $100,000.
ALSO READ: Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.