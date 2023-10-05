Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Voluntary recall issued for protein powder sold at Costco

The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across...
The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across the country.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for one variety of Orgain Organic Protein Powder exclusively sold at Costco.

According to a press release from the FDA, some of the Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge could contain an undeclared sesame allergen, posing the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to those with a sesame allergy.

The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across the country.

The protein powder comes in a 43.8 ounce/2.64 lb., white plastic package marked with the following lot number and expiration dates printed on the bottom:

Lot No.Exp. Date
3212 EL 147/31/2025
3213 EL 148/1/2025
3214 EL 148/2/2025
3228 EL 148/16/2025

So far, no illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.

It’s recommended to return any unused protein powder included in the recall to a local Costco for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
A crowd watches building lights come on as fireworks light up the sky during the Plaza Lighting...
Texas firm reaches agreement to buy Country Club Plaza: report
The multi-million dollar Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tallahassee is officially up and running.
Amazon announces change to popular delivery option that will cost customers
Retired detective Roger Golubski was charged with federal civil rights crimes for sexually...
Roger Golubski, former KCK detective charged with federal crimes, hospitalized and off house arrest

Latest News

Some of the nation’s largest cancer centers continue to deal with widespread shortages of...
Cancer centers report ‘widespread’ shortage of chemo drugs, survey says
Donald Bender leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in a civil business fraud trial against...
Accountant’s testimony sprawls into a 4th day at Trump business fraud trial in New York
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as...
X removes article headlines in latest platform update, widening a rift with news media
Nicholas Murphy (left) and Caleb Morris.
Jail administrator sentenced after raping family member, taking her out of state for abortion
FILE - Jon Fosse, author of shortlisted novel 'A New Name: Septology VI-VII', poses ahead of...
The Nobel literature prize goes to Norway’s Jon Fosse, who once wrote a novel in a single sentence