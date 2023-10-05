Aging & Style
‘Taylor Effect’ hits Maize pumpkin patch

Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra los Chicago Bears con la madre de Travis Kelce, Donna Kelce, en la parte inferior izquierda, el domingo 24 de septiembre de 2023 en Kansas City, Missouri (Foto AP/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship may not yet be etched in stone, but, at least locally, it is painted on hay.

The Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch in Maize has paid homage to the “Is this real?” romance between the Chiefs tight end and pop icon by adding Swift to the Chiefs display that adorns its grounds.

Atop hay bales that spell “CHIEFS” are bales with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, coach Andy Reid and Kelce painted on them. Swift’s image sits atop a hay bale that says “Swiftie” in cursive writing. The pumpkin patch is calling the art the “Taylor Effect.”

Those who want to see the display can visit the Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch at 6100 N. 119th St. W. in Maize.

